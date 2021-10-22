Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 11.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,084,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,687,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,493 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.8% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,031,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,534,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,467 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,029,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,188,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,623 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $624,869,000 after acquiring an additional 737,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,523,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $381,427,000 after acquiring an additional 208,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $177,801.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,894 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $611,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,144 shares of company stock valued at $4,162,029 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.35.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $126.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.55 and a 200-day moving average of $122.55. The firm has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.22 and a 1-year high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.