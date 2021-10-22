Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 86.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 118,116 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $4,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Everest Re Group by 35.9% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.88.

Shares of NYSE:RE traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $278.90. 3,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.65. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $193.62 and a fifty-two week high of $281.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $262.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.11%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

