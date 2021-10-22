Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.700-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.10 billion-$8.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.31 billion.Bed Bath & Beyond also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.000-$0.050 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ BBBY traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $14.42. The company had a trading volume of 22,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,044,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.82. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.38.
Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.
About Bed Bath & Beyond
Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.
