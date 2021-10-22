Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.700-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.10 billion-$8.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.31 billion.Bed Bath & Beyond also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.000-$0.050 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $14.42. The company had a trading volume of 22,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,044,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.82. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.38.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBBY. TheStreet cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.92.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.