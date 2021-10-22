Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Shares Purchased by First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,323 shares during the quarter. Superior Group of Companies accounts for approximately 3.3% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings in Superior Group of Companies were worth $9,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,372,000 after buying an additional 23,232 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Superior Group of Companies by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 361,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after buying an additional 18,950 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Superior Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Superior Group of Companies by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.68. The stock had a trading volume of 153 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,172. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.34. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $29.33. The stock has a market cap of $409.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.73. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $130.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.95 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Superior Group of Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products; Remote Staffing Solutions; and Promotional Products.

