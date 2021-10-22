Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 44.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.84. 5,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,766. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.82. Bank OZK has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $45.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.33%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

