HBK Investments L P Purchases New Stake in ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB)

HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 403,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in ScION Tech Growth II in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,880,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in ScION Tech Growth II in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,455,000. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in ScION Tech Growth II in the 2nd quarter worth about $970,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ScION Tech Growth II in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,940,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in ScION Tech Growth II in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,392,000.

SCOB stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 24,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,065. ScION Tech Growth II has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72.

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter.

ScION Tech Growth II Company Profile

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

