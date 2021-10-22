Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.60-1.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.57. Rexford Industrial Realty also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.600-$1.610 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on REXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.75.

Shares of REXR stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,985. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.09. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $45.90 and a 52-week high of $65.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 100.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $869,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

