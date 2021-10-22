1607 Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE)

1607 Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 157,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 86,529 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 3.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,439,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,285,000 after purchasing an additional 47,837 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 579,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 15,209 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 11.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 348,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 36,116 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 57.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 47,387 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 8.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 117,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,695 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE MUE opened at $14.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.05. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $15.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

