70,961 Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Bought by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 70,961 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 15,146 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,359,124 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,033,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,252,344 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,543,518 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $176,163,000 after acquiring an additional 14,755 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,073,280 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $628,415,000 after acquiring an additional 409,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,177,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $79.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The company has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

