Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $6.77 Million Stock Holdings in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 258.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,342 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $6,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSTG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 25.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 8.3% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $249,000.

Shares of NSTG opened at $46.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $86.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.13.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $33.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a negative net margin of 74.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $83,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 23,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $1,413,189.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,813. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSTG shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

