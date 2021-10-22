Linden Advisors LP Makes New Investment in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)

Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,339,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,356,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,420,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth $831,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth about $602,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth about $505,000. 12.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $70.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

MYPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PLAYSTUDIOS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.31.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

