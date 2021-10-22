Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Bought by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 104.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 10,129 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $5,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth $690,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.52.

Shares of LH opened at $279.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $293.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.29. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $192.79 and a 52-week high of $309.60. The firm has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.