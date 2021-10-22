Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 175,000 Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,028,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 175,000 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $102,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 284.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,214,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,112,000 after purchasing an additional 899,089 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 284.7% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,214,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,185,000 after purchasing an additional 899,089 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 476.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 288,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,931,000 after purchasing an additional 238,728 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $5,898,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 103.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,997,000 after buying an additional 123,207 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $40,194,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,774,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total transaction of $443,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 755,000 shares of company stock worth $41,596,900 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARCT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

ARCT stock opened at $44.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.94 and a 200-day moving average of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a current ratio of 8.81. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $129.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.39% and a negative net margin of 1,874.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

