Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys 453 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,604 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in TopBuild by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in TopBuild by 69.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in TopBuild in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TopBuild by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,101,000 after purchasing an additional 49,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in TopBuild by 25.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $271.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

NYSE:BLD opened at $232.71 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.50 and a 52 week high of $235.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.75.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.27. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $834.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

