Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 969 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.8% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,253,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $416,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,599 shares in the last quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 63.5% during the second quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 965,251 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,292,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of EPD opened at $24.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $25.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.40.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.