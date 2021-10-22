Cryptopay Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6.00 (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Cryptopay has a market cap of $6.45 million and approximately $6.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptopay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0943 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptopay alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00046930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002485 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.61 or 0.00103589 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $122.69 or 0.00203012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00010751 BTC.

Cryptopay Profile

Cryptopay is a coin. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 coins and its circulating supply is 68,391,676 coins. Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me . The Reddit community for Cryptopay is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptopay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Cryptopay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

