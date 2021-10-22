Brokerages Expect Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will post $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Endo International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.53. Endo International posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $713.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.27 million. Endo International had a net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ENDP shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENDP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Endo International by 19.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 245,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 39,180 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Endo International by 14,744.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 133,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 132,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Endo International by 15.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,425,000 after acquiring an additional 549,953 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Endo International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,296,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,020,000 after acquiring an additional 15,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Endo International by 7.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 178,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,539 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Endo International stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,459,584. Endo International has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $10.89. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.55.

About Endo International

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endo International (ENDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.