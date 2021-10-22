Brokerages Expect Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will post $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Endo International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.53. Endo International posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $713.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.27 million. Endo International had a net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ENDP shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENDP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Endo International by 19.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 245,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 39,180 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Endo International by 14,744.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 133,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 132,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Endo International by 15.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,425,000 after acquiring an additional 549,953 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Endo International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,296,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,020,000 after acquiring an additional 15,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Endo International by 7.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 178,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,539 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Endo International stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,459,584. Endo International has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $10.89. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.55.

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

