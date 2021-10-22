Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will post $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.67 and the highest is $2.84. Eagle Materials posted earnings per share of $2.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year earnings of $9.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.98 to $9.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.70 to $11.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $475.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.36 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.70.

In other news, Director David B. Powers sold 12,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.07, for a total transaction of $1,848,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,369 shares in the company, valued at $364,991.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total transaction of $1,706,878.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,948,885.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,952 shares of company stock worth $6,785,148 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth $47,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 501.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXP traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.27. 2,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,356. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.23. Eagle Materials has a 52-week low of $82.88 and a 52-week high of $160.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

