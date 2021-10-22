Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Cut to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$66.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PD. CIBC boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Evercore boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$57.77.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock traded down C$0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching C$55.66. 109,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,957. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.98. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of C$17.00 and a twelve month high of C$62.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$45.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$740.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C($5.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($4.55) by C($1.16). The company had revenue of C$201.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$207.50 million.

Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

