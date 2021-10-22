1,000 Shares in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Acquired by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 370.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,200,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total value of $40,894,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 363,329 shares of company stock valued at $98,140,331. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $305.69 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.34 and a 1 year high of $305.77. The stock has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of -158.39 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $267.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 40.50% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The company had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

ZS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zscaler from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zscaler from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.86.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.