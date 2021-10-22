Frontier Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,600 Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.6% in the second quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.4% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.4% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 10,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.8% in the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MMP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.19.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $51.31 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $33.95 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%. The firm had revenue of $653.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.73 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.