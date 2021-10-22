Capula Management Ltd Buys Shares of 974 Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COHR. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Coherent during the first quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Coherent by 160.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherent during the first quarter worth $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coherent by 1,080.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Coherent during the second quarter worth $79,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Coherent in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna cut shares of Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Coherent to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.17.

Shares of COHR stock opened at $253.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.22 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.38. Coherent, Inc. has a one year low of $115.32 and a one year high of $270.99.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $395.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.35 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 10.46%.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

