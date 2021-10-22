Capula Management Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,639 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth about $67,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the second quarter worth about $70,000. 44.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KGC opened at $6.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $5.18 and a 12 month high of $9.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.82.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

KGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.43.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

