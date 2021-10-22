Frontier Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 33,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $36.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.98. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

