CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 8,847 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 707,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.24% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $39,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 22,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 102.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BIP shares. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.91.

BIP stock opened at $57.74 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a one year low of $42.29 and a one year high of $58.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.12. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.22). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 582.86%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

