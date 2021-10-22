Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 8,475 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 291,405 shares.The stock last traded at $25.02 and had previously closed at $25.96.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.26.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $12.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences Inc will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Staffan Encrantz bought 527,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $12,649,152.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

