1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1st Source had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS.

1st Source stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,551. 1st Source has a fifty-two week low of $31.67 and a fifty-two week high of $51.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Get 1st Source alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.12%.

In other 1st Source news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick bought 2,500 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.34 per share, with a total value of $108,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 39.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in 1st Source by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 15,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in 1st Source by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 35,012 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.