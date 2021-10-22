Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Issues Earnings Results

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

NASDAQ VICR traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.14. 3,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,475. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.68. Vicor has a 1 year low of $73.71 and a 1 year high of $151.00.

VICR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vicor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.20.

In related news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $28,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $117,335.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,992,004.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 170,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,368,800 over the last three months. Company insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vicor stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,348 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Vicor worth $12,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 38.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

