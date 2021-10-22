iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 0.7% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Alesco Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $19,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 344,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,844,000 after purchasing an additional 62,356 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,438,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $152.53. 3,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,822. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.73 and a 1-year high of $153.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.47 and a 200-day moving average of $148.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

