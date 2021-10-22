Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited (ASX:TGF) Insider Todd Warren Buys 20,000 Shares

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited (ASX:TGF) insider Todd Warren bought 20,000 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.53 ($1.81) per share, with a total value of A$50,560.00 ($36,114.29).

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Company Profile

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited is headquartered in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia.

