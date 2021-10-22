Alesco Advisors LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Alesco Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,187 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 71.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 17,846 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 69.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 9,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 13,643 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,927. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.60.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.