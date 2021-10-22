Maple Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Maple Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Polaris by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Polaris by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII opened at $127.88 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.68 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

In related news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $168,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.69.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

