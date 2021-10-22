First Heartland Consultants Inc. Makes New Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,683,530,000 after purchasing an additional 902,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,476,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after purchasing an additional 453,428 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,053 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,013,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,815,000 after purchasing an additional 983,352 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 82.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,672,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.10.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $165.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $70.78 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.91. The stock has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 305,524 shares of company stock worth $49,663,550. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

