Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.9% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.1% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.93.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $514.15 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.42 and a 52 week high of $514.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $211.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $491.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.37.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

