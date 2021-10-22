First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4,575.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period.

CIBR stock opened at $53.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.27. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $32.91 and a one year high of $53.58.

