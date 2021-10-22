Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 41,751 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 913,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,751 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $283,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,429.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 54,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,877,000 after acquiring an additional 52,133 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth about $2,988,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 10.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 211,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,885,000 after acquiring an additional 20,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 88.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.65.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $325.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of 124.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.74 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $306.48 and a 200-day moving average of $297.87.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.29, for a total transaction of $513,919.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,717,035 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.