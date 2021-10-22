Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,135,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 90,425 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.57% of Entegris worth $262,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,560,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,667,520,000 after purchasing an additional 676,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,481,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,534,906,000 after purchasing an additional 91,928 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,680,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $746,843,000 after purchasing an additional 293,613 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,838,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,150,000 after purchasing an additional 120,889 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth $309,410,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENTG stock opened at $133.87 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.14 and a 52 week high of $135.99. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.25.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

In other news, SVP William James Shaner sold 7,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total transaction of $975,216.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,217.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total value of $193,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,013 shares of company stock valued at $12,091,658 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.27.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

