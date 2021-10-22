Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,748,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 914,746 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 3.82% of Brinker International worth $108,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,293,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,080,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Brinker International by 328.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 16,118 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,263,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EAT opened at $44.31 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.73 and a 12 month high of $78.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.31 and its 200-day moving average is $58.01.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.34). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 3.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.98.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

