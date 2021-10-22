Bickling Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,114 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.9% of Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,824,616 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,161,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,459 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,314,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,751 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,890,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,275 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,655,159 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,950,528,000 after acquiring an additional 868,951 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,671,921 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,456,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,485 shares during the period. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $308.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,827,402. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $296.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.68. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $199.62 and a one year high of $311.02. The company has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.69.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.