Tabor Asset Management LP Lowers Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Tabor Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,361 shares during the period. Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings in News were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of News by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after buying an additional 12,978 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of News in the first quarter worth about $3,730,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of News by 29.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 409,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,425,000 after buying an additional 94,369 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News in the first quarter worth about $654,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of News in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NWSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.16.

NWSA stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.01. 22,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,019,261. News Co. has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average of $24.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 1.52.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.53%. Research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. News’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

