Bickling Financial Services Inc. Sells 2,291 Shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 2,068.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

Get ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ARKQ traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,121. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.72. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $101.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.