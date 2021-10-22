First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS.

Shares of FAF stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,957. First American Financial has a 52-week low of $44.05 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.43%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First American Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

