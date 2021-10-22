Bickling Financial Services Inc. Acquires 293 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF comprises 2.5% of Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $5,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FPX. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 226.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 20,995 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of FPX traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $132.88. The stock had a trading volume of 24,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,537. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.71. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $94.87 and a 12-month high of $137.06.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.