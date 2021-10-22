Beacon Trading 5.9% Higher This Week (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Beacon has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $11,285.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can now be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001010 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Beacon has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00032425 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000495 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000117 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000027 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000731 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000278 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

