Bickling Financial Services Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 24.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter.

ARKW stock traded down $3.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.43. 81,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,465. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a twelve month low of $109.56 and a twelve month high of $191.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.49.

