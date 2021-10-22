Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 290 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 982.5% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 9,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 16.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $1,419,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 209.1% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $373.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $103.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $353.43 and a 200 day moving average of $371.63. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $393.03.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

