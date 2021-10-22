Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,919,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,911,000 after buying an additional 5,932,132 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,755,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,771,000 after buying an additional 488,852 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,832,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,029,000 after buying an additional 545,418 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,295,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,713,000 after buying an additional 463,567 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,741,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,882,000 after buying an additional 1,021,775 shares during the period.

Shares of VCIT opened at $93.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.73. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $92.42 and a 1 year high of $97.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

