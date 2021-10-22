12,150 Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Purchased by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,234,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,175,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,477,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 25.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 7,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $98,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,217,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,553,732.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 24,950 shares of company stock valued at $349,513 and have sold 1,145,663 shares valued at $17,366,901. Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $20.99 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 17.29 and a quick ratio of 17.29.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $231.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SOFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.92.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

