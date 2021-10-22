Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,879 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Oracle by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 69,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Oracle by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,271,000 after purchasing an additional 126,611 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $5,100,000. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,728 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 502,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,247,196. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $96.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $263.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $55.14 and a 12 month high of $97.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Oracle to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.