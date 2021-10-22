IoT Chain 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.04 Million (ITC)

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One IoT Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0881 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IoT Chain has a market cap of $7.68 million and $3.04 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded 46.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IoT Chain alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000036 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00068721 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IoT Chain Coin Profile

IoT Chain (ITC) is a coin. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io . IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

Buying and Selling IoT Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ITCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for IoT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.